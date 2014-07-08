FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer credit rises by $19.6 billion in May
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. consumer credit rises by $19.6 billion in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit rose in May, a sign that easy monetary policy was providing substantial support for the economy.

Total consumer credit increased by $19.6 billion to $3.19 trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. That meant consumer debt was growing at a 7.4 percent annual rate.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase of $20 billion in the month.

Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, drove the increase, rising by $17.8 billion.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, increased by $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.