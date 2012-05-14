Traders see turbulence as U.S. data-release rules change

* Labor Dept to change data release rules in July

* Media will have to use govt-issued computers

* Rules effective with June employment report

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - A hush falls over financial dealing rooms on the first Friday of each month as traders await U.S. employment numbers to flash across their screens, at precisely 8:30:00 a.m. New York time.

The jobs report is one of the most market-sensitive pieces of economic data in the world, giving insight into the engine of the U.S. economy. It is capable of triggering a rally in stocks and bonds or wiping out billions of dollars in seconds.

In July, the U.S. Labor Department is due to revise the way it releases the jobs data and other indicators, a change that some market participants and news organizations say could result in increased volatility in market prices.

News agencies, including Reuters, will no longer be permitted to use their own computers and programs in the press room, from where they publish the data to clients, usually within just a few milliseconds of one another.

Starting in July, they will be required to use government-issued equipment and software.

The Labor Department said the move is meant to protect against data leaks.

Already, it controls a master switch regulating all transmissions from its press room. The switch turns communications off at 8 a.m., before reporters are given the data, and turns them back on at 8:30 a.m precisely.

“What I‘m trying to do is prevent a problem,” said Carl Fillichio, a senior adviser for communications and public affairs at the Labor Department, speaking on a conference call with the media last month.

When asked what problem the changes were intended to address, he said “there’s nothing we necessarily expect,” leaving media organizations and financial companies puzzled over why the changes are being made.

Fillichio said two reporters had been suspended from the department’s so-called data lockups for violations of rules over the past two years, but he declined to offer details.

NO GUARANTEES

Critics say the change increases the possibility that data could be delayed reaching markets, or more quickly via some media than others.

Fillichio said he could not guarantee that all news agencies will connect to the Internet at exactly the same time when a publication embargo lifts.

“I don’t see why the bureau, which has historically seen itself as an independent statistical body, would do anything that would slow the release of its data to the broadest possible community,” said Patrick O‘Keefe, a one-time deputy assistant secretary in the Labor Department and now head of economic research at J.H. Cohn in Roseland, New Jersey.

Financial analysts say if news agencies cannot transmit data simultaneously, traders and investors will have difficulty double-checking vital numbers immediately, potentially costing them precious time as trading erupts.

“It’s not going to help, it will cause a lot of confusion,” said James Combias, head of bond trading at Mizuho Securities USA in New York.

EDITORS COMPLAIN

“The restrictions will make it far more difficult for the media to publish timely, accurate articles on some of the most important data the government collects and on which so many rely,” Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler said in a statement. Reuters is part of Thomson Reuters Corp.

Bloomberg Editor in Chief Matthew Winkler said: “We think their technological solution risks market chaos, and we are exploring our options to ensure that the public’s right to know is not impeded.”

In a letter to Labor Secretary Hilda Solis last week, Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri also questioned the changes.

“Given the market-moving impact of these numbers and the largely automated processes of today’s market institutions, even a minor flaw in the timing or accuracy of this data could result in a destructive impact on global markets,” he said.

The changes could particularly affect the way high-frequency trading firms work. They trade thousands of securities at super-fast speeds and use multiple news suppliers to verify market-moving data from different sources within a millisecond or less, faster than the blink of an eye.

An alternative way of obtaining the data is via the website of the Bureau of Labor Statistics site, but some economists say it is hard to get access immediately at 8:30 a.m., given the heavy level of traffic on the site at that time.

The Labor Department’s Fillichio acknowledged the delays but said in the future it would be published simultaneously on the Labor Department’s main website and the website of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Two other U.S. government agencies that hold data lockups, the Commerce Department and Department of Agriculture, have not signaled any changes in their procedures.