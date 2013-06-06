U.S. municipal bond market grew in Q1 -Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding U.S. municipal bonds grew in the first quarter of 2013 to $3.729 trillion from $3.714 trillion in the final quarter of 2012, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

The household sector shed $16.8 billion municipal bonds, considerably less than the $261.2 billion it dropped in the fourth quarter. Initially, the central bank had reported in March that households shed $238.1 billion municipal bonds in the final quarter of 2012, which was a record amount.

Mutual funds, meanwhile, continued to sweep up the bonds in the quarter, acquiring $68.2 billion in the first quarter, slightly more than the $67.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012. Money market funds, however, shed $83.5 billion in the quarter after acquiring $19.5 billion.