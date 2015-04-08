Fed watching US wages which, for now, are benign -Dudley

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wage gains appear to be flat or rising and inflation expectations are anchored, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, adding that any slippage in wages could alarm U.S. central bankers.

New York Fed President William Dudley, speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event, said a lack of wage gains could dissuade him from being “reasonably confident” that inflation will rise to a 2-percent target. But he said he does not expect that, and again predicted the Fed will hike interest rates this year.