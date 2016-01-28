FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. durable goods orders plunge in December
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. durable goods orders plunge in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods tumbled in December as lower oil prices and softer global demand put more pressure on factories, the latest sign that economic growth weakened significantly at the end of 2015.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that durable goods orders declined 5.1 percent last month, likely also weighed down by a strong dollar, after slipping 0.5 percent in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast durable goods orders, which cover goods meant to last three years or more ranging from toasters to aircraft, falling 0.6 percent last month. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
