U.S core capital goods orders fall again in December

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A gauge of U.S. business investment plans unexpectedly fell in December, a potential sign that a slowing global growth and falling crude oil prices was starting to have an impact on the economy.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 0.6 percent last month after downwardly revised 0.6 percent drop in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 0.5 percent in December after a previously reported 0.5 percent drop in November. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)