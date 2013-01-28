FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Dec durable goods orders

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects forecasts at end of table)
    WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S.
Commerce Department seasonally  adjusted data on durable goods
orders, with percent changes  from prior months.        
PERCENT CHANGES:            Dec     Nov    Oct
 New Orders                 4.6     0.7    1.1
 Ex-Transportation          1.3     1.2    1.8
 Ex-Defense                 1.2     0.6    1.2
 Manufacturing with                           
  unfilled orders           6.0    unch    2.0
 Primary Metals             3.6     0.5    2.4
 Gen. Machinery             0.4     1.8    3.5
 Computers/Electronics      3.3     0.9    1.8
 Computer/related          -0.5     4.1  -10.9
 Communications             5.7     4.9   24.8
 Electrical/appliances     -2.4     2.8    5.5
 Transp. Equip.            11.9    -0.5   -0.6
 Motor vehicles/parts       0.4     3.4   -0.1
 Nondefense aircraft/                         
  parts                    10.1   -12.9    0.2
 Defense aircraft/                            
  parts                    56.4   -10.7   -4.3
 Capital goods             14.4    -1.8    1.4
 NonDefense cap goods       3.8    -2.4    2.6
 NonDefense cap goods                         
  ex aircraft               0.2     3.0    3.0
 Defense cap goods        110.4     3.3   -9.3
PERCENT CHANGES:            Dec    Nov    Oct
 Total unfilled orders      0.8    unch    0.3
 Total inventories         unch     0.1    0.3
 Total shipments            1.3     1.8   unch
 Semiconductor shipments                      
 NonDefense cap goods                         
  shipments ex aircraft     0.3     2.2    0.4
BILLIONS OF DLRS:            Dec       Nov       Oct
 New Orders                230.742   220.696   219.202
 Ex-Transportation         154.855   152.883   151.031
 Ex-Defense                212.143   209.596   208.368
 Manufacturing with                                   
  unfilled orders          170.716   161.099   161.073
 Primary Metals             29.800    28.777    28.645
 Gen. Machinery             31.658    31.537    30.976
 Computers/Electronics      21.547    20.868    20.685
 Computer/related            2.509     2.522     2.423
 Communications              3.868     3.659     3.489
 Electrical/appliances       9.999    10.241     9.966
 Transp. Equip.             75.887    67.813    68.171
 Motor vehicles/parts       44.349    44.157    42.692
 Nondefense aircraft/                                 
  parts                     14.048    12.762    14.652
 Defense aircraft/                                    
  parts                      7.914     5.060     5.669
 Capital goods              90.323    78.927    80.406
 NonDefense cap goods       73.790    71.070    72.800
 NonDefense cap goods                                 
  ex aircraft               63.845    63.687    61.830
 Defense cap goods          16.533     7.857     7.606
BILLIONS OF DLRS:            Dec       Nov       Oct
 Total unfilled orders     992.012   983.858   983.406
 Total inventories         374.497   374.568   374.011
 Total shipments           230.573   227.624   223.498
 NonDefense cap goods                                 
  shipments ex aircraft     64.616    64.431    63.074
    FORECASTS: 
    U.S. Dec. durable goods orders +1.8 pct 
    U.S. Dec. durables ex-transportation +0.7 pct
    U.S. Dec. durables ex-defense +1.2 pct 
    U.S. Dec. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders -0.2 pct
    NOTES:
    N/A - not available 
    Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
