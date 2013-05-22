FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 23 pct in April - ELFA
May 22, 2013 / 7:07 PM / in 4 years

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 23 pct in April - ELFA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed more in April to invest in new equipment ranging from computer systems to aircraft, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Wednesday.

Companies signed up for $7.5 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up 23 percent from a year earlier and 10 percent from March.

“Typically, April is relatively a slow month. But, this April, we are seeing an year-over-year increase of 23 percent, which indicates strength in our space,” ELFA Chief Executive William Sutton told Reuters in an interview.

Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports economic activity for the $725 billion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 77.2 percent in April, down from 78.4 percent in March.

ELFA’s leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department’s durable goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.

ELFA’s index is based on a survey of 25 members that include CIT Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Dell Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc, and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA’s non-profit affiliate, said on Tuesday its May confidence index rose to 56.7 from 54.0 in April, reflecting increasing optimism despite concerns over the economy and the impact of federal policies on capital expenditures. ()

A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.

“Both performance indices provide solid evidence that the demand side of the capital investment equation continues to pick up as the broader economy strengthens. It is our hope that this trend pushes into the second half of the year,” Sutton said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
