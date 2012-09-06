FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US Aug private sector job growth beats expectations-ADP
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Aug private sector job growth beats expectations-ADP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added a better than expected 201,000 jobs in August, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Thursday, a rare dash of good news for the country’s struggling labor market.

July’s figure from the ADP National Employment Report was revised up to 173,000 from the previously reported 163,000.

August’s job gain easily topped expectations of 140,000 new jobs, and was the highest since March.

U.S. stock futures edged higher after the ADP release, and the U.S. dollar extended gains against the yen.

The U.S. government will deliver the much more comprehensive August payrolls report on Friday, for which economists expect payrolls growth to have dipped from July.

The jobless rate was high at 8.3 percent in July, causing deep concern at the Federal Reserve, which aims for maximum employment and which could ease policy even more at a meeting next week.

“The gain in private employment in August is strong enough to suggest that the national unemployment rate may have declined,” Joel Prakken, Macroeconomic Advisers chairman, said in a statement.

“Today’s estimate, if matched by a similar reading on employment from the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) on Friday, will alleviate concerns that the economy has slipped into a downturn,” he said.

Economists often refer to the ADP report to fine-tune their expectations for the highly anticipated payrolls numbers, though it is not always accurate in predicting the outcome.

The report is jointly developed with Macroeconomic Advisers LLC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.