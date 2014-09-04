FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. private sector adds 204,000 jobs in August - ADP
September 4, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. private sector adds 204,000 jobs in August - ADP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. companies hired 204,000 workers in August, below what analysts had projected as well as the level set in July, a report by a payrolls processor released on Thursday showed.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast that the ADP National Employment Report would show 220,000 jobs added in the month.

In July, 212,000 jobs were added, according to the revised data, a level that was well off the 281,000 added in June. June’s reading was the strongest since November 2012.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

