U.S. private sector adds 238,000 jobs in December-ADP

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added 238,000 jobs in December, more than expected and the best read in 13 months, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 200,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from a low of 170,000 to a high of 240,000.

November’s increase in jobs was revised to 229,000 from the initially reported 215,000. The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

The ADP report comes two days ahead of the government’s nonfarm payroll report, a measure of the labor market that is more comprehensive and includes both public and private sector employment. Analysts are looking for 196,000 jobs to have been added in December, along with a rise in private payrolls of 195,000. Both numbers would represent slight declines from November.