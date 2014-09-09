FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. job openings hold near 13-year high in July
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. job openings hold near 13-year high in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings held near a 13-year high in July while hiring picked up, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Job openings were at a seasonally adjusted 4.673 million compared with 4.675 million in June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday. Job openings are used to measure labor demand.

Federal Reserve policymakers are closely monitoring the JOLTS report as they mull their next step on monetary policy. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

