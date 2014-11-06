FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. small business payrolls flat in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. small business held the line on hiring last month, with a larger percentage reporting job openings they could not fill, a survey released on Thursday showed.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its monthly survey found that on a seasonally adjusted basis there was no net gain in employment among its member firms.

“Reductions in employment are becoming less frequent and smaller (so initial claims for unemployment remain low), but hiring is not showing much strength yet,” NFIB chief economist William Dunkelberg wrote.

The survey of 1502 small firms found, however, that 24 percent of them said they had job openings they were unable to fill, an increase of 3 percentage points. Dunkelberg called that “a good sign for improvements in the unemployment rate.”

The NFIB data comes a day before the government releases its comprehensive jobs report for October.

Economists polled by Reuters expect that report to show U.S. non-farm employers added 231,000 workers to their payrolls last month, down slightly from the 248,000 added in September.

The jobless rate is seen holding steady at a six-year low of 5.9 percent.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
