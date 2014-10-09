FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. jobless claims fall, point to labor market strength
October 9, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. jobless claims fall, point to labor market strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to nearly its lowest level since before the 2007-09 recession, a sign of growing steam in the U.S. labor market recovery.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 287,000 in the week ended Oct. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Claims for the prior week were revised to show 1,000 more applications received than previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 294,000 last week. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

