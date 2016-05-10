FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. job openings rise in March, but hiring ebbs
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. job openings rise in March, but hiring ebbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings increased in March and employers appeared to have trouble filling openings, indicating the labor market remains fairly robust despite April’s slowdown in employment gains.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 149,000 to a seasonally adjusted 5.8 million, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. The increase lifted the jobs openings rate to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent in February.

Hiring, however, fell to 5.3 million from 5.5 million in February, suggesting employers are probably not finding qualified workers for the open positions. The hiring rate slipped to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent in March.

The monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, is one of the job market metrics on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s so-called dashboard. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.