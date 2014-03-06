FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. factory orders, shipments fall in January
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. factory orders, shipments fall in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S. factory goods fell more than expected in January and shipments also slipped, adding to signs of a recent slowdown in manufacturing activity.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday new orders for manufactured goods declined 0.7 percent. December’s orders were revised to show a 2.0 percent drop instead of the previously reported 1.5 percent fall.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new orders received by factories slipping 0.4 percent. Shipments of new orders fell for a second month in January.

Factory activity is cooling as businesses place fewer orders while working through stocks of unsold goods. Unseasonably cold weather, which has weighed on activity ranging from home building to hiring, is also a drag on manufacturing.

Factory orders fell across most categories, with big declines in transportation, primary metals and electrical equipment, appliances and components. Orders for machinery also fell.

Orders excluding the volatile transportation category rose 0.2 percent, reflecting gains in defense capital goods and in computers and electronic products.

The department also said orders for durable goods, manufactured products expected to last three years or more, fell 1.0 percent as reported last month. Durable goods orders excluding transportation were up 1.1 percent as previously reported.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft - seen as a measure of business confidence and spending plans - increased 1.5 percent rather than the previously reported 1.7 percent advance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.