US oil reserves tap case could be seen-Geithner

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday there was a case to tap the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve in some circumstances.

“There is a case for the use of reserve in some circumstances and we will continue to look at those and evaluate that carefully,” Geithner said on the CNBC television program.

Last summer, the Obama administration joined other Western nations to release a total of 60 million barrels of oil in response to supply disruptions in Libya. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai Editing by W Simon)