U.S. economy to stay strong despite global weakness-Treasury's Lew
January 23, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. economy to stay strong despite global weakness-Treasury's Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Weakness in the global economy will subtract from U.S. economic growth but is not enough to keep it from growing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday.

“We have a very strong economy that’s going to remain strong,” Lew told Bloomberg television in an interview from Davos, Switzerland. “While we have exposures to the world, it’s not a question of turning the direction.”

He said weakness abroad could impact growth in America’s gross domestic product by a “few tenths of a point.” (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

