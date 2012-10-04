FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. small business hiring weak for 3rd straight month in Sept
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

U.S. small business hiring weak for 3rd straight month in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hiring by U.S. small businesses weakened in September for a third straight month, weighed down by economic uncertainty, suggesting lackluster job gains in the overall economy.

The National Federation of Independent Business said the net change in employment per firm slipped 0.23 last month after declining 0.05 in August.

“Uncertainty has cast a cloud over the future for owners, making it difficult to make commitments to new spending and hiring,” the NFIB said in a statement.

The survey was released ahead of the government’s more comprehensive payroll count on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased 113,000 in September, according to a Reuters poll, after rising 96,000 in August.

The unemployment rate is seen rising a 10th of a percentage point to at 8.2 percent. The NFIB survey showed a marginal decline in the share of employers reporting difficulties filling job openings last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.