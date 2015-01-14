FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. retail body estimates holiday sales rose 4 pct on year
January 14, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. retail body estimates holiday sales rose 4 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The National Retail Federation estimated on Wednesday that its members’ retail sales over November and December rose 4 percent from a year earlier, to $616 billion.

The industry body, which had forecast holiday sales to grow 4.1 percent, said December retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gas stations and restaurants, fell 0.9 percent month over month, but increased 4.6 percent unadjusted year over year.

Last week, estimates from companies such as ShopperTrak, Customer Growth Partners and RetailNext had indicated a spending boost from plunging gas prices in the final stretch of December. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by James Dalgleish)

