U.S. home prices rise in January -S&P/Case-Shiller
#Housing Market
March 31, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. home prices rise in January -S&P/Case-Shiller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A home for sale sign hangs in front of a house in Oakton, on the day the National Association of Realtors issues its Pending Home Sales for February report, in Virginia March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices rose in January from a year earlier and the year-on-year growth increased for a second straight month, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 4.6 percent in January on a year-over-year basis, slightly outpacing December’s downwardly revised gain of 4.4 percent. This was also above a Reuters poll of economists that forecast a rise of 4.5 percent.

Gains were led by strong increases in the South and West. Denver and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains, with prices increasing by 8.4 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, over the last 12 months. Dallas ranked third with a 8.1 percent gain and San Francisco was fourth with a 7.9 percent increase.

“The combination of low interest rates and strong consumer confidence based on solid job growth, cheap oil and low inflation continue to support further increases in home prices,” said David Blitzer, chairman of the Index Committee for S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

