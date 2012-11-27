FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. home prices rise in September -S&P
November 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. home prices rise in September -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices rose in September in a further sign that the housing market is on the mend, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 0.4 percent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, in line with economists’ forecasts.

“In September’s report all three headline composites and 17 of the 20 cities gained over their levels of a year ago,” David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at Standard & Poor‘s, said in a statement.

Prices in the 20 cities rose 3.0 percent year over year, just topping expectations for a rise of 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

