U.S. home prices rise in Jan, best yearly increase since 2006-S&P
March 26, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. home prices rise in Jan, best yearly increase since 2006-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices rose in January, starting the year with the biggest annual increase in six-and-a-half years in a fresh sign the housing market recovery remains on track, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 1 percent month-on-month in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping expectations for 0.9 percent. Prices have been gaining since last February.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, prices rose 0.1 percent.

Prices in the 20 cities climbed 8.1 percent year-over-year, also beating expectations for 7.9 percent. It was the biggest yearly increase since June 2006, when housing prices were on their way down as the market was starting to collapse. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
