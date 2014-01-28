FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US home prices up more than forecast in Nov
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 28, 2014

US home prices up more than forecast in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices in November rose slightly more than expected from the previous month, while their increase from a year ago was the biggest in almost eight years, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists forecast a rise of 0.8 percent.

The 20-city composite index rose 13.7 percent year-on-year, the largest rise since February 2006.

Americas Economics and Markets Team; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
