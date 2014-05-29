FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. pending home sales show signs of stabilizing
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. pending home sales show signs of stabilizing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose modestly in April, a sign of stabilization in the housing market, which had been pummeled by higher interest rates and a harsh winter.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, increased 0.4 percent to 97.8. The increase was below economists’ expectations for a 1.0 percent advance.

Sales stumbled last summer after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would soon reduce economic stimulus efforts, pushing mortgage rates sharply higher. Rates have eased this year, but for many homebuyers they remain about seven tenths of a percentage point higher than they were in May of 2013.

Sales have now risen for two consecutive months. However, they fell 9.2 percent in the 12 months through April.

Contracts increased in the Northeast and the Midwest, but fell in the South and the West. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.