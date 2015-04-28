FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. homeownership rate at 25-year low in 1st qtr
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. homeownership rate at 25-year low in 1st qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. homeownership slipped to a 25-year low in the first quarter, government data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the housing market’s struggle to heal from the recession’s deep scars.

The seasonally adjusted home ownership rate slipped to 63.8 percent, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 1989, the Commerce Department said. The rate, which peaked at 69.4 percent in 2004, was 64.0 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.