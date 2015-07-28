U.S. homeownership rate tumbles to record low in Q2

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. homeownership dropped to a record low in the second quarter as more Americans opted to rent, data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted home ownership rate fell to 63.5 percent, the lowest since the government started tracking the series, the Commerce Department said. The rate, which peaked at 69.4 percent in 2004, was 63.8 percent in the first quarter.

The residential rental vacancy rate fell to 6.8 percent, the lowest level since 1985, from 7.1 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)