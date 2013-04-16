FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. March housing starts rise to highest since 2008
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. March housing starts rise to highest since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Groundbreaking to build new U.S. homes rose in March to the highest level since 2008, adding to evidence of a healthier housing market.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that starts at building sites for homes rose 7.0 percent last month to a 1,036,000-unit annual rate. That was higher than analysts’ expectations of a 930,000-unit rate.

A recovery in housing, driven by growing demand and record-low mortgage rates, is boosting other sectors of the economy. Home building added to national economic growth last year for the first time since 2005 and is expected to provide support this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.