U.S. existing home sales edge down, inventory flat
November 20, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. existing home sales edge down, inventory flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. home resales fell in October due to an inventory shortage and high property prices that have dampened buying power and are expected to drag on the housing market recovery.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that sales of previously owned homes fell 3.2 percent last month to an annual rate of 5.12 million units.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales to drop to a 5.13 million unit pace in October.

There was little movement in properties for sale, and the current rate of existing supply in the market was up slightly to 5.0 months.

Sales in coming months are also expected to be hampered by a lack of inventory on the market and a government shutdown that has halted some final property transactions.

The NAR said a combination of high home prices and increased mortgage rates was hurting affordability. The trade group said the rate of newly constructed homes is disappointing and hampering the broader housing market recovery.

At the same time, the median price rose 12.8 percent in October from a year ago to $199,500. It was the 11th straight month of double-digit gains, and up from last month.

