U.S. pending home sales post surprise drop in October
November 26, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. pending home sales post surprise drop in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Contracts to buy previously-owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in October, dropping to their lowest level in four months and casting a shadow over the housing market’s recovery.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, dropped 1.1 percent to 104.1.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales rising 0.5 percent last month. These contracts become sales after a month or two. Contracts rose in the Northeast, but fell in the South, West and Midwest.

Compared to October of last year, contracts were up 2.2 percent. The level of contracts signed in September was revised slightly higher. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

