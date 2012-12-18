US home builder sentiment index at highest since April 2006-NAHB

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in December to its strongest since April 2006, the National Association of Home Builders said on Tuesday.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index rose to 47 this month from a revised 45 in November, the group said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the index would be 47.

Readings below 50 mean more builders view market conditions as poor than favorable. The index has not been above 50 since April 2006.