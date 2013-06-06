FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WRAPUP 2-U.S. jobless claims fall, labor market gradually improving
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

WRAPUP 2-U.S. jobless claims fall, labor market gradually improving

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weekly jobless claims fall 11,000
    * Four-week average of claims rises 4,500
    * Planned layoffs down 4.5 percent in May

    By Lucia Mutikani
    WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week,
pointing to moderate job growth despite slowing economic
activity. 
    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 346,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. That was in line with economists'
expectations.
    Claims have been volatile in recent weeks, but there is
little in the numbers to suggest a shift in the moderate pace of
job gains, even though the broader economy is struggling under
the weight of higher taxes and deep government spending cuts. 
    Still, the improvement in labor market conditions lacks
enough vigor to compel the Federal Reserve to scale back its
expansive monetary stimulus. 
    The Fed's policy-setting committee meets June 18-19. With
data ranging from manufacturing to consumer spending showing the
economy hit a soft patch early in the second quarter, it is
unlikely the U.S. central bank will announce a tapering of the
$85 billion in bonds it is buying each month at that meeting.
    "The U.S. labor market is still improving steadily, just not
at a strong enough pace to warrant Fed tapering yet," said
Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in
Toronto.
    The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, rose 4,500 to 352,500.
    U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
investors shifted focus to the euro zone, where the European
Central Bank kept its main interest rate steady at a record low.
Investors also moved to the sidelines ahead of Friday's release
of the government's closely watched employment report for May.

 
    
    LAYOFFS ABATING
    Last week's claims data has no bearing on the employment
report, given that it falls outside of the survey period for the
monthly jobs tally.
    Employers are forecast to have added 170,000 jobs to their
payrolls last month, slightly up from April's 165,000 count,
according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment
rate is seen holding at an almost 4-1/2 year low of 7.5 percent.
    There is a risk, however, that job gains could have been
less than expected in May. 
    Reports from the Institute for Supply Management showed a
measure of employment in the services sector hit a 10-month low
in May, while a gauge of factory jobs slipped a bit.
    In addition, the ADP National Employment Report showed
private hiring in May fell well below expectations. 
    Despite the slowdown in growth momentum, companies are not
responding by reducing their workforces. There is still no sign
of layoffs related to the deep government spending cuts.
    In a separate report, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray &
Christmas said the number of planned layoffs at U.S. firms fell
in May for a third straight month. 
    Employers announced 36,398 job cuts last month, down 4.5
percent from April. Layoffs fell 41.2 percent from a year ago.
    "So far, the threat of massive job cuts related to federal
spending cuts has failed to materialize", said John Challenger,
the firm's chief executive officer.
    The steady labor market improvement, coupled with rising
house and share prices, is helping to support retail sales.
    Major U.S. retail chains including Costco Wholesale Corp
 and Victoria's Secret reported sales increases for May
that were generally in line with Wall Street's expectations,
other data showed.

