WRAPUP 3-Weather restrains U.S. private hiring, services sector growth
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don't blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Commentary: Don't blame populism for Brexit mayhem
March 5, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

WRAPUP 3-Weather restrains U.S. private hiring, services sector growth

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Private employers add 139,000 jobs in February
    * January's job count sharply revised down to 127,000
    * Services sector growth slowest in four years

    By Lucia Mutikani
    WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added
fewer workers than expected in February and services sector
growth hit a four-year low, the latest signs of the economic
toll severe weather is taking.
    Another indication of the weather's impact came in the
Federal Reserve's anecdotal Beige Book on Wednesday. The U.S.
central bank described the economy's expansion in recent weeks
as "modest to moderate," with bad weather causing a "slight"
decline in activity in two of 12 districts. 
    Economists were little fazed by the downbeat reports. They
said the economy's fundamentals were still sound, and that a
string of mostly weak data would not dissuade the Fed from
continuing to dial back its monetary stimulus.
    "We continue to believe that the underlying momentum in the
economy remains favorable, and we look for the pace of growth to
rebound meaningfully in the coming months as the drag on
activity from the unseasonably cold weather abates," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York. 
    A report from payrolls processor ADP showed private
employment increased by a tepid 139,000 jobs last month. At the
same time, private-sector jobs growth in January was revised
down sharply to 127,000 from 175,000. 
    Moody's Analytics, joint developers of the report, blamed
harsh weather for last month's reading, which was below the 
160,000 jobs that economists had expected.
    The report came ahead of the government's comprehensive
employment report on Friday and raised the prospect of a third
straight month of sub-par nonfarm payrolls gains in February,
though economists said the ADP data was not a good predictor.
    A Reuters survey conducted last week forecast employers
added 150,000 workers to their payrolls last month, up from the
similarly weather-depressed gains of 113,000 in January and
75,000 in December.
    In a separate report, the Institute for Supply Management
said its services sector index fell to 51.6 last month, the
weakest reading since February 2010, from 54 in January. It
blamed bad weather for the moderation in activity.
    Still, February marked the 50th month in a row the index was
above 50, the level that separates expansion and contraction.
    A sub-index of services sector employment contracted for the
first time since December 2011 and recorded its worst reading in
nearly four years.
    A separate report on the services sector from financial data
firm Markit also suggested activity slowed. In addition,
Markit's gauge of services sector employment fell to an 11-month
low.
    
 
    
    FED SEEN STAYING THE COURSE
    U.S. stocks were little changed after two days of sharp
swings related to events in Ukraine. The dollar slipped against
a basket of currencies, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose
marginally.
    The weather has complicated the Fed's task of determining
the economy's likely path. Still, officials from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen on down have shown little inclination to halt their plan
to dial back the central bank's monthly bond purchases.
    Yellen told lawmakers last month that it would take a
"significant change" to the economy's prospects.
    The Beige Book, which is based on reports from the Fed's
business contacts around the nation, mentioned the word
"weather" 119 times, while "snow" or a derivative of snow was
used 24 times. The word "ice" appeared twice.
    This winter has been colder than usual, with severe
snowstorms affecting large parts of the Northeast, Midwest and
Upper Midwest of the country, while the Southeast has
experienced unusual ice storms in recent weeks as well.   
    "The Fed has already signaled that it will not jump to
conclusions about the pace of growth based on recent data," said
John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
    "Unless Friday's jobs number is very weak, we expect the Fed
will announce a further reduction in the pace of purchases later
in the month." 
    The Fed's policy-setting committee meets on March 18-19.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

