September 24, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. business spending plans measure slips in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A gauge of U.S. business investment plans fell modestly in August while the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week, giving a somewhat cautionary sign for the outlook for U.S. economy.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 0.2 percent last month.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 267,000 for the week ended Sept. 19, the Labor Department said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
