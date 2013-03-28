FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WRAPUP 3-U.S. jobless claims rise, but GDP data shows more growth
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

WRAPUP 3-U.S. jobless claims rise, but GDP data shows more growth

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
    * Trend in claims still points to labor market healing
    * U.S. GDP revised to show more growth in 4th quarter
    * Gauge of Midwest business activity falls in March

    By Jason Lange
    WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, but
not enough to suggest the labor market recovery was taking a
step back.
    Other data on Thursday showed the economy expanded at an
annual rate of 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, more than the
government had previously estimated.
    The reports reinforced the view that the U.S. economy perked
up in the first quarter, although it still appeared vulnerable
to fiscal austerity measures that kicked in early in the year. 
    "The underlying growth trend is showing some encouraging
signs, but the key risk is how much fiscal tightening we'll see
this year," said Laura Rosner, economist at BNP Paribas in New
York. 
    While jobless claims increased more than expected last week,
they have trended lower this year and remain near five-year
lows. Last week, initial claims for state unemployment benefits
increased 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 357,000, the Labor
Department said. 
    The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, rose 2,250 to 343,000.
    Still, for many economists a trend reading below 350,000
level points to a firm pace of hiring in March. 
    "The improvement in the underlying pace of layoffs during
the first three months of 2013 has been meaningful," RBS
analysts said in a note to clients.
    A drop in layoffs doesn't necessarily signal an increase in
the pace of hiring, but Gennadiy Goldberg, an analyst at TD
Securities in New York, said the trend in claims was consistent
with employers adding about 195,000 workers to their payrolls in
March. 
    That would be a slower pace of hiring than during February
but still suggestive of a labor market recovery that is taking
hold. The U.S. government's estimate of job growth for March -
known as the non-farm payrolls report - is scheduled for release
on April 5.

 
    
    Investors appeared unmoved by the data. U.S. Treasuries
prices fell as relative calm in Cyprus, where banks reopened
under tight government control after they were shut for nearly
two weeks and the island nation received a 10-billion-euro
bailout, reduced safe-haven demand for low-yielding U.S.
government debt. U.S. stock prices rose, with the Standard &
Poor's 500 briefly trading above it October 2007 record
closing high.
    Despite an acceleration in hiring since mid-2012, the
Federal Reserve has appeared worried that budget tightening by
the government could dampen progress in the labor market. Last
week, the Fed's policymakers renewed a pledge to keep buying
bonds at a monthly pace of $85 billion until the labor market
outlook improved substantially.
    Recent data has shown the economy gathering strength. Retail
sales have been stronger than expected, manufacturing output has
picked up and employment growth has quickened, with the jobless
rate dropping to 7.7 percent in February from 7.9 percent in
January.
    A report on business activity in the U.S. Midwest ran
counter to this trend, with the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago business index falling to 52.4 in March. That
was below analysts' expectations and pointed to slower growth.
    
    A BIT MORE GROWTH
    The U.S. Commerce Department said it increased its estimate
of fourth-quarter economic growth because of a big gain in
business investment and higher exports of services.
    The 0.4 percent growth rate, which was the slowest since the
first quarter of 2011 and far from what is needed to fuel a
faster drop in the unemployment rate, was just below the 0.5
percent gain forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.  
    Much of the weakness came from a slowdown in inventory
accumulation and a sharp drop in military spending. These
factors are expected to reverse in the first quarter, when many
economists see an economic growth rate closer to 3 percent. 
    The fourth-quarter rate was, however, higher than the
government's previous estimate of a 0.1 percent gain. Compared
with the overall economy, consumer spending growth looked a
little more robust, expanding at a 1.8 percent annual rate. 
    Thursday's report is the government's third estimate of
growth for the final three months of 2012. In the first
estimate, the government shocked economists by saying the
economy shrank at a 0.1 percent annual rate. 
    The reasons for the meager pace of economic activity were
mostly as initially estimated.
    Inventories subtracted 1.52 percentage points from the GDP
growth rate in the fourth quarter, a bit less of a drag than in
the second GDP estimate, which was published on Feb. 28. Defense
spending plunged at a 22.1 percent rate, shaving 1.28 points off
growth as in the previous estimate.
    There were some bright spots in the fourth quarter, however.
The report showed business investment rose at a 13.2 percent
rate, a bigger gain than initially estimated. The extra growth
was mostly from more construction spending by businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.