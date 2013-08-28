FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WRAPUP 1-U.S. housing recovery loses a step as pending home sales fall
August 28, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

WRAPUP 1-U.S. housing recovery loses a step as pending home sales fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. pending home sales drop 1.3 percent in July
    * Mortgage rates rise in latest week

    By Jason Lange
    WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Contracts to purchase
previously owned U.S. homes fell for the second straight month
in July, a sign that rising mortgage rates are taking the steam
out of America's housing market recovery.
    The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its
Pending Homes Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
decreased 1.3 percent to 109.5.
    That was a steeper decline than most analysts had expected,
and could provoke added caution at the U.S. Federal Reserve over
plans to reduce a bond-buying economic stimulus program.
    "Higher mortgage rates (are) beginning to take some bloom
off the buoyancy in the housing market," said Millan Mulraine,
an economist at TD Securities in New York.
    The data had little impact on Wall Street, where the focus
was on the potential for a military strike by the United States
against Syria. U.S. stocks opened flat, while yields on U.S.
government debt rose.
    Contracts fell across most of the country, with losses
concentrated in the Northeast and the West.
    
    The U.S. housing market was battered by the 2007-09
recession but appeared to turn a corner early last year when
home prices began to rise again.
    Since May of this year, however, mortgage rates have risen
dramatically on bets the Fed would reduce monthly bond purchases
before long. 
    Last week, the average rate for 30-year mortgages rose 12
basis points to 4.8 percent, the Mortgage Bankers Association
said in a separate report.
    Rates have surged more than a percentage point since May,
when officials at the Fed began dropping stronger hints that the
central bank would begin withdrawing monetary stimulus. 
    This already appears to be reducing the pace of price gains
as well as refinancing activity. Loan applications for home
purchases have also fallen sharply since May, although they
ticked higher last week.
    Still, rates remain low by historical standards, and most
economists think the housing sector will continue to recover,
albeit at a slower pace.
    In a Reuters survey published on Wednesday, economists said
household formation and a tight supply of properties available
for sale would shield the housing market from a spike in home
lending rates.
    The poll forecast sales of previously owned homes at an
average annual rate of 5.20 million units in the third quarter,
picking up slightly to a 5.24 million unit pace in the final
three months of the year.
    The average 30-year rate was seen averaging 4.17 percent
this year, jumping to 4.90 percent in 2014. In the May poll,
economists had forecast it would average 3.58 percent this year.

