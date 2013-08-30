FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WRAPUP 3-Weak spending, inflation data point to soft U.S. economy
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

WRAPUP 3-Weak spending, inflation data point to soft U.S. economy

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Consumer spending up 0.1 percent in July
    * Inflation-adjusted spending flat, income up 0.1 percent
    * Inflation measured month-on-month slows
    * Consumer sentiment falls in August, signals tepid spending

    By Lucia Mutikani
    WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending barely
rose and inflation was tame in July, offering a cautionary note
on the economy as the Federal Reserve weighs cutting back its
massive bond-buying program.
    Spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity, could struggle to regain momentum as other
data on Friday showed consumer sentiment fell this month.
    The reports added to a number of signs that have suggested a
loss of steam in the economy early in the third quarter after a
fairly sturdy performance in the April-June period even in the
face of higher taxes and lower government spending.
    "There has been a lot of optimism about the economy
accelerating in the second half of the year as the fiscal drag
waned. The latest data suggests that's not happening," said 
Michelle Girard, chief economist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
    The Commerce Department said consumer spending ticked up 0.1
percent, restrained by weak outlays on utilities and
automobiles. Adjusted for inflation, spending was flat.
    It is not likely to rebound anytime soon. A separate report
showed the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's consumer
sentiment index slipped to 82.1 in August from 85.1 in July.
    The drop reflected concerns about higher borrowing costs.
Long-term interest rates have risen more than a percentage point
over the last three months in anticipation of the Fed scaling
back its support for the economy.
    "Less confident individuals don't become more active
shoppers," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic
Advisers in Holland, Pennsylvania. "That does not bode well for
growth." 
    U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
investors kept a wary eye on developments in Syria. Stocks were
trading lower, while U.S. Treasury debt prices were up. The
dollar touched a four-week high against a basket of currencies.
    With demand tepid, inflation pressures were subdued last
month. A price index for consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent,
slowing from a 0.4 percent rise in June.
    Over the past 12 months, prices have risen only 1.4 percent.
While that is the biggest increase since February, it is well
below the Fed's 2 percent target.
    Excluding food and energy, the price index for consumer
spending nudged up 0.1 percent after advancing 0.2 percent in
June. For the fourth month running, core prices were up just 1.2
percent from a year ago.
    
    
 
    INFLATION BELOW TARGET  
    The lackluster spending and soft inflation data would argue
against the U.S. central bank trimming the $85 billion in bond
purchases it is making each month to keep interest rates low.
    Many economists, however, believe the Fed will decide to
begin tapering its buying, or quantitative easing, at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting.
    "This does nothing to alter our view of tapering," said Eric
Green, chief economist at TD Securities in New York. "Fear of
unquantifiable financial risks within a QE regime that offers
diminishing returns is driving the policy agenda, not strong
growth and inflation."
    The economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual pace in the second
quarter, quickening from a 1.1 percent rate in the first three
months of the year.
    Economists said it was now unlikely that consumer spending
this quarter would even match the second quarter's 1.8 percent
growth pace. Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays
and RBS lowered their third-quarter GDP growth estimates by as
much as half a percentage point to as low as a 1.5 percent rate.
    Consumer spending continues to be constrained by sluggish
wage growth. Income ticked up 0.1 percent in July after rising
0.3 percent in June.
    Both private and government salaries fell last month.
Furloughs at federal agencies as part of Washington's
belt-tightening reduced salaries by $7.7 billion last month. 
    With spending matching income growth, the saving rate - the
percentage of disposable income households are socking away -
held at 4.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.