WRAPUP 2-U.S. durable goods orders stumble, but consumers perk up
U.S.
PUERTO RICO
Breakingviews
January 28, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

WRAPUP 2-U.S. durable goods orders stumble, but consumers perk up

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Durable goods orders tumble 4.3 percent in December
    * Core capital goods orders, shipments fall
    * House prices post largest year-on-year rise since 2006
    * Consumer confidence hits five-month high in January

    By Lucia Mutikani
    WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods unexpectedly fell in December as did a gauge
of planned business spending, casting a shadow on an otherwise
bright economic outlook.
    The economy, however, has not completely lost its luster.
Consumer confidence hit a five-month high in January and house
prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in almost eight
years in November, other reports showed on Tuesday.
    "This isn't news that says the economy has lost upward
momentum. It is steady as she goes for the economy," said Chris
Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ in New York.
    Durable goods orders dropped 4.3 percent in December,
weighed down by weak demand for transportation equipment,
primary metals, fabricated metal products, computers and
electronic products and capital goods.
    Last month's decline was the largest since July and reversed
November's revised 2.6 percent rise.
    Economists polled by Reuters had expected orders for durable
goods - items from toasters to aircraft meant to last three
years or more -  to rise 1.8 percent in December after
November's previously reported 3.4 percent advance.
    The report put a wrinkle on the economy's outlook, which had
been bolstered by upbeat data on consumer spending and
industrial production, and it raised concerns of slower growth
in the first quarter.
    Those concerns, however, were tempered by the rise in
consumer confidence and house prices.
    The Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes
rose to 80.7 this month from 77.5 in December. January's reading
was the highest since August and reflected rising optimism among
households about the labor market and business conditions.
    Separately, the Standard & Poor's/Case Shiller gauge of 
house prices in 20 metropolitan areas increased 13.7 percent in
November from a year ago, the largest rise since February 2006.
    "Things have continued to look good at the end of 2013 and
beginning of 2014," said Gus Faucher, a senior economist at PNC
Financial Services Group in Pittsburgh. "I would expect that we
are going to continue to see growth this year that's above what
we observed in 2014." 
    Stocks on Wall Street were trading up in the aftermath of
the data. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, while
U.S. Treasury debt prices were marginally weaker.    
    The mixed batch of data came as officials from the Federal
Reserve were due to start a two-day policy meeting.
    The Fed in December give the economy a vote of confidence
with an announcement that it would start dialing back its
monthly bond purchases this month. It is expected announce
further cuts to the bond-buying program on Wednesday.
    
   
    FACTORY ACTIVITY COOLING?
    Durable goods orders fell last month despite a strong rise
in aircraft orders at Boeing. The company had reported receiving
orders for 319 planes last month compared with 110 in November.
    Orders may have dropped because the model used by the
government to iron out seasonal fluctuations likely anticipated
a big increase in aircraft orders in December anyway.
    Excluding transportation, orders fell 1.6 percent, the
biggest decline since March, after edging up 0.1 percent in
November.
    While durable goods data is volatile, details of the report
could support views that factory activity will cool off early
this year after output grew at its fastest pace in nearly two
years in the fourth quarter. 
    Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 1.3
percent after rising by a revised 2.6 percent in November.
    Economists had expected orders for these so-called core
capital goods to increase 0.5 percent in December after a
previously reported 4.1 percent surge in November. 
    Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's measure of gross domestic
product, slipped 0.2 percent last month. 
    They had increased 2.3 percent in November, with farm
machinery accounting for much of the rise.
    "These data will throw some cold water on the widespread
optimism regarding capital spending," said Michelle Girard,
chief economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. 
    While the decline in shipments suggests a less sturdy pace
of equipment spending in the fourth quarter, that was offset by
a solid rise in inventories, indicating a fairly strong
fourth-quarter GDP reading.
    Durable goods inventories increased 0.8 percent last month,
pushing the inventory-to-shipments ratio to an eight-month high.
    "Real inventories now look to have been accumulated at a
heady $132 billion annual pace last quarter - an unsustainably
strong rate which should pose some headwinds for growth in the
early part of this year," said Michael Feroli, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York. 
    The government will release its advance fourth-quarter GDP
report on Thursday. The economy likely grew at a 3.2 percent
annual pace in the fourth quarter, according to a Reuters survey
of economists, after expanding at a 4.1 percent rate in the
prior period.

