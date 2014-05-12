FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weaker U.S. personal earnings, home-price expectations -NY Fed survey
May 12, 2014

Weaker U.S. personal earnings, home-price expectations -NY Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Americans expected weaker personal earnings growth and home prices, according to a survey done last month by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The survey, released on Monday, showed median earnings growth expectations dropped to 2 percent, the lowest so far this year, thanks in part to respondents with lower education levels.

Median home price-change expectations slipped for the fourth straight month to 3.8 percent, the lowest since the survey was launched in June 2013, when the result was 4.7 percent. The New York Fed said the most recent decline was driven by higher-income households.

The relatively new online monthly survey taps a rotating panel of about 1,200 household heads. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
