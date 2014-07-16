US industrial production edges higher in June

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production edged higher in June, as production at mines increased, according to data released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 0.2 percent, compared to May’s revised increase of 0.5 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output rising 0.4 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent, with economists expecting a rise of 0.4 percent.

Production at mines moved up 0.8 percent.