FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. business inventories record largest gain in over 1-1/2 years
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. business inventories record largest gain in over 1-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories rose by the most in more than 1-1/2 years in January as sales fell, suggesting restocking of warehouses will boost economic growth this quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday inventories increased 1.0 percent, the largest increase since May 2011, after rising 0.3 percent in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected inventories to rise 0.4 percent. Automobile inventories rose 1.9 percent, the biggest gain since July, after increasing 1.1 percent in December.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos - which go into the calculation of gross domestic product - rose 1.3 percent. That was the largest increase since August 1995 and followed a 0.6 percent rise in December.

Inventories subtracted 1.6 percentage points from fourth-quarter GDP, helping to hold down economic growth to a 0.1 percent rate in the final three months of 2012.

Economists expect businesses to step-up their accumulation of stocks, which were depleted by relatively strong demand in the fourth quarter.

Business sales fell 0.3 percent in January, mostly on the back of declines in autos and furniture, after edging up 0.1 percent the prior month.

At January’s sales pace, it would take 1.29 months for businesses to clear shelves, the most since August. That was up from 1.28 months in December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.