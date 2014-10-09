FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. wholesale inventories grow more than expected
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. wholesale inventories grow more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories rose by the most in four months in August, a sign the U.S. economy may have grown more than expected in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday wholesale inventories increased 0.7 percent during the month after a 0.3 percent gain in July, which was larger than initially estimated.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a smaller increase in August.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos - increased 0.7 percent.

Still, in a more negative sign, sales at wholesalers fell 0.7 percent in August. At August’s sales pace it would take 1.19 months to clear shelves, the highest rate since February. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
