CORRECTED-U.S. factory, services revenue to rise in 2013-ISM
December 11, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. factory, services revenue to rise in 2013-ISM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year in last paragraph)

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth is expected to continue next year with revenue in the manufacturing and services sectors seen rising more than four percent, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.

Manufacturing revenue is expected to increase 4.6 percent in 2013 from the year before, the semi-annual forecast from The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said.

Revenue in the non-manufacturing sector, which is made up mostly of service sector businesses, is expected to gain 4.3 percent.

Capital investment among manufacturing firms is seen rising 7.6 percent next year, and climbing 7.0 percent in the service sector. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

