U.S. Treasury's Lew reaffirms strong dollar policy
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew reaffirms strong dollar policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said a strong U.S. dollar was good for America and that the strength of the U.S. economy relative to other parts of the world was driving movements in currency markets.

“The strong dollar, as all of my predecessors have joined me in saying, is a good thing. It’s good for America,” Lew told U.S. network CNBC in an interview from Davos, Switzerland. “If it’s the result of a strong economy, it’s good for the U.S. It’s good for the world.”

Lew said the recent strength seen in the U.S. economy was having an impact in currency markets.

“Other parts of the globe are not doing as well. That leads to some movement in currencies,” he said. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Alden Bentley)

