WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The May U.S. jobs report shows more job creation policies are needed to help grow the economy, which continues its long recovery, said Alan Krueger, a top economic advisor to President Barack Obama.

“While more work remains to be done, today’s employment report provides further confirmation that the U.S. economy is continuing to recover from the worst downturn since the Great Depression,” Krueger said in a statement on Friday.