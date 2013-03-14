FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury's Lew says doesn't see stocks bubble
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew says doesn't see stocks bubble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday that he does not see a stock market bubble building on Wall Street and he expressed hope that the Obama administration and Congress can find some common ground in their battles over the federal budget.

“The analysis I’ve seen doesn’t give me reason to be worried right now,” Lew told CNBC television when asked about the possibility that a bubble was building in the stock markets.

In his first round of media interviews since taking office, Lew also said the administration continues to pursue a strong dollar policy.

“A strong dollar is in America’s interest and that will continue to be our policy,” he told CNBC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.