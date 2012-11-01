FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-US ISM index 51.7 in October versus 51.5 in September
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US ISM index 51.7 in October versus 51.5 in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on
Thursday reported its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity
for October. 
    A listing of the main ISM components follows:  
 
                 Oct    Sept    Aug   July   June    May  April 
PMI              51.7   51.5   49.6   49.8   49.7   53.5   54.8 
New Orders       54.2   52.3   47.1   48.0   47.8   60.1   58.2 
Production       52.4   49.5   47.2   51.3   51.0   55.6   61.0 
Employment       52.1   54.7   51.6   52.0   56.6   56.9   57.3 
Supplier Delvs   49.6   50.3   49.3   48.7   48.9   48.7   49.2 
Inventories      50.0   50.5   53.0   49.0   44.0   46.0   48.5 
Prices           55.0   58.0   54.0   39.5   37.0   47.5   61.0 
Backlog Ords     41.5   44.0   42.5   43.0   44.5   47.0   49.5 
Exports          48.0   48.5   47.0   46.5   47.5   53.5   59.0 
Imports          47.5   49.5   49.0   50.5   53.5   53.5   53.5 
 
  FORECAST: 
  Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median
reading of 51.2 in October versus a September reading of 51.5. 
 
  THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is  
based on data provided monthly by purchasing executives at over 
350 industrial companies. It reflects changes in the current  
month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw  
data. 
 
  FULL TEXT: 
  Reuters Terminal users should click for the  
text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing  
Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet at the  
following address:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.