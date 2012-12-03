TABLE-US ISM index in 49.5 November versus 51.7 in October

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on Monday reported its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity for November. A listing of the main ISM components follows: Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May PMI 49.5 51.7 51.5 49.6 49.8 49.7 53.5 New Orders 50.3 54.2 52.3 47.1 48.0 47.8 60.1 Production 53.7 52.4 49.5 47.2 51.3 51.0 55.6 Employment 48.4 52.1 54.7 51.6 52.0 56.6 56.9 Supplier Delvs 50.3 49.6 50.3 49.3 48.7 48.9 48.7 Inventories 45.0 50.0 50.5 53.0 49.0 44.0 46.0 Prices 52.5 55.0 58.0 54.0 39.5 37.0 47.5 Backlog Ords 41.0 41.5 44.0 42.5 43.0 44.5 47.0 Exports 47.0 48.0 48.5 47.0 46.5 47.5 53.5 Imports 48.0 47.5 49.5 49.0 50.5 53.5 53.5 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 51.3 in November versus a October reading of 51.7. THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is based on data provided monthly by purchasing executives at over 350 industrial companies. It reflects changes in the current month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw data. FULL TEXT: Reuters Terminal users should click for the text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet at the following address: