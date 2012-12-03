FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT - TABLE-US ISM index in 49.5 November versus 51.7 in October
December 3, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

RPT - TABLE-US ISM index in 49.5 November versus 51.7 in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on
Monday reported its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity
for November. 
    A listing of the main ISM components follows:  
 
                 Nov   Oct    Sept    Aug   July   June    May 
PMI              49.5  51.7   51.5   49.6   49.8   49.7   53.5 
New Orders       50.3  54.2   52.3   47.1   48.0   47.8   60.1 
Production       53.7  52.4   49.5   47.2   51.3   51.0   55.6 
Employment       48.4  52.1   54.7   51.6   52.0   56.6   56.9 
Supplier Delvs   50.3  49.6   50.3   49.3   48.7   48.9   48.7 
Inventories      45.0  50.0   50.5   53.0   49.0   44.0   46.0 
Prices           52.5  55.0   58.0   54.0   39.5   37.0   47.5 
Backlog Ords     41.0  41.5   44.0   42.5   43.0   44.5   47.0 
Exports          47.0  48.0   48.5   47.0   46.5   47.5   53.5 
Imports          48.0  47.5   49.5   49.0   50.5   53.5   53.5 
 
  FORECAST: 
  Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median
reading of 51.3 in November versus a October reading of 51.7. 
 
  THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is  
based on data provided monthly by purchasing executives at over 
350 industrial companies. It reflects changes in the current  
month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw  
data. 
 
  FULL TEXT: 
  Reuters Terminal users should click for the  
text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing  
Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet at the  
following address:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
