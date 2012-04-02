FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US ISM manufacturing index 53.4 in March vs 52.4 in Feb
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

TABLE-US ISM manufacturing index 53.4 in March vs 52.4 in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on Monday reported
its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity for March. 	
    A listing of the main ISM components follows:  	
 	
                  Mar   Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct   Sept 	
PMI              53.4   52.4   54.1   53.1   52.2   51.8   52.5 	
New Orders       54.5   54.9   57.6   54.8   55.0   53.4   51.1 	
Production       58.3   55.3   55.7   58.9   55.7   52.7   52.5 	
Employment       56.1   53.2   54.3   54.8   52.4   54.0   55.2 	
Supplier Delvs   48.0   49.0   53.6   51.5   51.3   52.2   51.6 	
Inventories      50.0   49.5   49.5   45.5   46.5   46.5   52.0 	
Prices           61.0   61.5   55.5   47.5   45.0   41.0   56.0 	
Backlog Ords     52.5   52.0   52.5   48.0   45.0   47.5   41.5 	
Exports          54.0   59.5   55.0   53.0   52.0   50.0   53.5 	
Imports          53.5   54.0   52.5   54.0   49.0   49.5   54.5 	
 	
  FORECAST: 	
  Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading   	
of 53.0 in March versus a February reading of 52.4	
 	
  THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is  	
based on data provided monthly by purchasing executives at over  	
350 industrial companies. It reflects changes in the current  	
month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw  	
data. 	
 	
  FULL TEXT: 	
  Reuters Terminal users should click for the  	
text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing  	
Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet at the  	
following address:

